The new 2016 Ford Edge

Ford’s 2016 Edge midsize- crossover SUV challenges the best domestic and import rivals by offering a wide variety of trims, engines and options. The Edge’s styling is aggressive without going overboard, making it a nice fit between the wildly styled Nissan Murano and the more sedate VW Touareg. The Edge offers plenty of room front and rear, as well as a generous cargo bay. Because Ford chose a car-based chassis, the Edge delivers exceptional ride and handling abilities, yet when equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), can still venture into light off-road situations. The Edge has been engineered to be an exceptionally quiet vehicle, helping it compete with higher priced SUVs such as the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

The Sport trim receives a number of upgrades including adaptive power steering, a power rear liftgate, a power adjustable steering column and all-wheel drive. All models gain keyless entry with push-button start, while new options include the Sync 3 infotainment system. The V6 option is dropped from the SE trim.

Interior

The 2016 Ford Edge retains a 2-row, 5-passenger layout offering more room for both people and cargo. The Edge’s large exterior and form-fitting seats yield generous legroom for both front and rear passengers, with the rear seats offering an impressive 40.6 inches. Cargo capacity is 39.2 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 73.4 with them folded.

The cabin has a fresh, premium design. Ford has moved away from the idea of adaptive-touch controls, equipping the Edge with hard buttons for audio and climate controls. Ford’s revamped Sync 3 is a vast improvement over the MyFord Touch system it replaces.

Exterior

For 2016, the Edge appears familiar yet new. Its basic shape remains squat and strong, but its appearance overall seems sleeker and more athletic. Up front, the 2016 Edge features Ford’s big, trapezoidal grille that also makes the Fusion sedan a standout. On turbocharged models, that same grille can be had with active shutters, which automatically open and close to optimize aerodynamics and, thus, overall efficiency. At the rear, the Edge features a nicely-sloped taper, and all models boast dual exhaust outlets.

The 2016 Ford Edge has a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting a few hundred dollars under $30,000 for an SE model. The SEL starts around $32,700, the Titanium model bows around $36,500, and the top-line Sport starts near $41,300. Adding AWD to any variant costs roughly $2,000. Fully loaded, an Edge Sport can pass $47,000. At these prices, the Edge nearly mimics its closest competitor, the 2016 Nissan Murano. The Edge is also in line with the Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 6-cylinder Subaru Outback. A less expensive 2-row, 5-passenger SUV is the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, though it’s available only in 4-cylinder form. A pricier alternative is the VW Touareg. Before buying, check the KBB.com Fair Purchase Price to see what others are paying for their new Edge. We expect the Edge to hold average resale value, lower than the Jeep Grand Cherokee and much lower than the Subaru Outback.