Rich submarine diversity discovered under Antarctic ice

Bangkok Desk, Dec 21 (EFE).- Australian scientists have discovered rich submarine biodiversity under the ice in the Antarctic Ocean, scientific sources reported Wednesday.

The video was recorded by a robot at O’Brien Bay, near the Casey research station in East Antarctica, while retrieving a gadget that over the last year measured the acidity, oxygen, salinity and temperature of the water.

“When you think of the Antarctic coastal marine environment, the iconic species such as penguins, seals and whales usually steal the show,” said biologist Glenn Johnstone in a statement by the Australian Antarctic Division.

The video shows a rich and colorful ecosystem that lives at temperatures of -1.5 degrees Centigrade (29.3 degrees Fahrenheit) throughout the year and under an ice-cap that is 1.5 meters thick (around five feet) for 10 months a year.

“This footage reveals a habitat that is productive, colorful, dynamic and full of a wide variety of biodiversity, including sponges, sea spiders, urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars,” Johnstone said.

The biologist said the ice cap protects the habitat from storms and allows them to flourish, although occasionally some habitats might be destroyed by moving icebergs.

Project head Johnny Stark said one-fourth of the carbon-dioxide emitted to the atmosphere is absorbed by the sea and that the solubility is greater in colder waters.

“Polar waters are acidifying at twice the rate of tropical or temperate regions, so we expect these ecosystems to be among the first to be impacted by acidification of the oceans,” Stark said.