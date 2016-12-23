Trump proposes “strengthening, expanding” US nuclear capacity

New York, Dec 22 (EFE).- President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capacity “until the world comes to its senses” regarding atomic weaponry.

The mogul took to Twitter again, which he has used intensely during his presidential campaign and since winning the Nov. 8 election to express his opinions, present ideas or suggest proposals.

“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes,” Trump posted, but he gave no more details about what precisely he meant.

The president-elect is in Florida for the Christmas holiday and is holding meetings with an eye toward making more appointments and nominations for his administration, although most of the top officials have already been designated.

On the presidential transition team’s Web site, Trump’s staffers say that the magnate “recognizes the uniquely catastrophic threats posed by nuclear weapons and cyberattacks.”

Trump, the Web site says, will modernize the nuclear arsenal “to ensure it continues to be an effective deterrent.”