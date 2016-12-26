Trump failing to find artists to perform at inauguration

Washington, Dec 25 (EFE).- President-elect Donald Trump is failing to find artists to perform at his inauguration, despite his past career as a television icon and his predilection for turning everything he’s involved in into a show.

Less than a month before the ceremony at which he will be sworn in as president, Trump’s team has not managed to secure a single well-known singer to perform at the event and has racked up dozens of rejections by artists including Andrea Bocelli, Elton John and Celine Dion.

The magnate, who has been a member of the celebrity crowd for decades, has only received a confirmation from “The Rockettes” dancing group, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Jackie Evancho, a teen who became famous by coming in second on “America’s Got Talent.”

Being the star of reality shows “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice” does not seem – for the moment – to have done Trump any good in attracting performers for the inauguration, normally a coveted venue for music and other celebrities.

During the campaign, and in accord with his defiant style, the magnate criticized the many world-renowned artists who publicly supported his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, and said he didn’t need them.

He repeated the same message last Thursday on his Twitter account, saying that “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting (tickets) to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

Trump’s advisers, too, have tried to downplay the artists’ rejection of the president-elect by saying in numerous interviews that the inauguration is not a music festival and what is important about it centers on Trump and the citizenry.

Among the celebrities who have publicly rejected the notion of performing at the inauguration are Elton John, Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Garth Brooks, Idina Menzel, Ice T, John Legend, The Chainsmokers, Adam Lambert, David Foster and The Dixie Chicks.

Meanwhile, a heated discussion on the social networks has ensued over whether “The Rockettes” should or should not perform at the inauguration, and The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has received a flood of criticism for agreeing to perform, as well as sparking the preparation of an Internet petition receiving thousands of signatures urging them to revoke their decision to perform.