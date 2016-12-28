Trump names his attorney as representative in international negotiations

Miami, Dec 27 (EFE).- President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday named Jason Greenblatt, who has worked for the New York magnate for years as the chief legal officer of the Trump Organization, to be his special representative for international negotiations.

“Jason is one of my closest and most trusted advisers. He has a history of negotiating substantial, complex transactions on my behalf, as well as the expertise to bring parties together and build consensus on difficult and sensitive topics,”

Trump said in a statement released Tuesday by the transition team.

Greenblatt has represented Trump and his family for the past 20 years in legal and business matters, especially in transactions regarding the national and international real estate market.

The attorney expressed his gratitude to the president-elect for selecting him to represent the United States in international negotiations. He said he has known Trump for two decades and firmly believes that the mogul is a leader with tremendous vision, ability and talent.

Greenblatt also advised the billionaire during his campaign on US relations with Israel and he said in the statement announcing his selection that “My philosophy, in both business and in life, is that bringing people together and working to unite, rather than to divide, is the strongest path to success.”

“I truly believe that this approach is one that can yield results for the United States in matters all over the world,” he added.

Greenblatt graduated from the New York University School of Law and worked for Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson before joining the Trump Organization.

Trump is spending the yearend holiday with his family at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Despite the holiday season, Trump has been meeting with his transition team and candidates for assorted still-vacant posts in his incoming administration.