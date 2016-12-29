US actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, dies aged 84

Los Angeles, USA, Dec 28 (EFE).- US actress Debbie Reynolds, famous for her role in “Singin in the Rain” (1952), passed away on Wednesday in Los Angeles, USA, at the age of 84 after suffering a stroke, according to TMZ.

Her death comes just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, the Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” died. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” her son Todd Fisher told Variety.

The actress was hospitalized on Wednesday at around 13.00 local time when she was at her son’s house in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, arranging the funeral for her daughter Carrie, who died on Tuesday at 60 after suffering a heart attack last Friday on an airplane.

Born on Apr. 1, 1932 in El Paso, Texas, USA, Reynolds stood out as an actress in the 1950s and 1960s, particularly in musical films such as the famous “Singin ‘in the Rain” (1952), in which she starred with Gene Kelly and Donald O’Connor.

Her name appears in credits of other films such as “I Love Melvin” (1953), “The Tender Trap” (1955), “How The West Was Won” (1962) or “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” a movie for which she was nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress.

Her career subsequently went on to Broadway, in plays such as “Irene,” but she also continued her appearance in Hollywood movies, starring in “Mother” (1996), “In & Out” (1997) and “Behind the Candelabra” (2013), her last work.

Reynolds was also known for her troubled love life as well as her bad luck in relationships. She first married singer Eddie Fisher in 1955, with whom she had Todd and Carrie.

In 1959 the couple divorced after Fisher had an unfaithful relationship with Elizabeth Taylor, a scandal that became talk of the town at that time.

In 1960, she married Harry Karl, but they separated in 1973 after he squandered her fortune in gambling. Her third husband was Richard Hamlett, with whom she was married from 1984 to 1994.

Debbie Reynolds also excelled throughout her life as a great collector of objects related to Hollywood world.