US box office earnings hit a record $11.4 billion in 2016

Moviegoers greet performers dressed as Star Wars characters at a showing of ‘Rogue One: a Star Wars Story’ at the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum in Washington, DC, USA, 16 December 2016. The movie brought in 29 million US dollar (28 million euro) on its opening night. EFE
Los Angeles, Jan 3 (EFE).- Movie box office earnings in the United States touched a record high in 2016, raking in $11.4 billion, according to box office tracker comScore.
Topping the list of last year’s biggest blockbusters was “Finding Dory”, which raked in $486.3 million.
It was followed by “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the latest offering from the Star Wars saga, which earned a whopping $408.2 million despite only being released around mid-December.
Following in third spot was “Captain America: Civil War,” the latest Marvel superheroes’ big-screen installment, with $408.1 million.
Other movies that made it to the list of highest-grossers included “The Secret Life of Pets” ($368.4 million), “The Jungle Book” ($364 million), “Deadpool” ($363.1 million), “Zootopia” ($341.3 million), “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” ($330.4 million), “Suicide Squad” ($325.1 million), and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($284.7 million).
The 2016 list highlights once again Disney’s enormous clout, with its productions securing a total of six spots in the top ten, including the top three.
Post Views:
26