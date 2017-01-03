US box office earnings hit a record $11.4 billion in 2016

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (EFE).- Movie box office earnings in the United States touched a record high in 2016, raking in $11.4 billion, according to box office tracker comScore.

Topping the list of last year’s biggest blockbusters was “Finding Dory”, which raked in $486.3 million.

It was followed by “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the latest offering from the Star Wars saga, which earned a whopping $408.2 million despite only being released around mid-December.

Following in third spot was “Captain America: Civil War,” the latest Marvel superheroes’ big-screen installment, with $408.1 million.

Other movies that made it to the list of highest-grossers included “The Secret Life of Pets” ($368.4 million), “The Jungle Book” ($364 million), “Deadpool” ($363.1 million), “Zootopia” ($341.3 million), “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” ($330.4 million), “Suicide Squad” ($325.1 million), and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($284.7 million).

The 2016 list highlights once again Disney’s enormous clout, with its productions securing a total of six spots in the top ten, including the top three.