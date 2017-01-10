Trump confirms son-in-law Kushner to be presidential adviser

New York, United States, Jan 9 (EFE).- President-elect Donald Trump on Monday confirmed that he will add his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to his White House team as senior adviser to the president.

Kushner will be an “invaluable member of my team as I set and execute an ambitious agenda,” said the president-elect in a statement acknowledging the appointment.

According to the official statement, Kushner will work closely with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, forming a trio that – Trump said – will be an effective leadership team.

The communique emphasized the role that Kushner had in the election campaign that culminated in Trump’s Nov. 8 win, saying that his participation was “instrumental” in formulating and executing the winning campaign strategy.

Kushner, an Orthodox Jewish real estate businessman who is married to Ivanka Trump, the mogul’s older daughter, will forego his salary as presidential adviser, the communique said.

The possibility that Trump’s son-in-law will join his team has been discussed for several weeks, although that would appear to pose personal challenges for Kushner because he would have to divest himself from his business activities to take on a government post.

Kushner, who will turn 36 on Tuesday, is the CEO of a company focusing on New York and New Jersey real estate investments and since 2007 he has closed deals worth some $13 billion, according to data from the firm.