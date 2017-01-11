Trump: Russia has never tried to blackmail me

Washington, Jan 11 (EFE).- US President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that the Russian government had never tried to blackmail him with compromising information allegedly obtained by Moscow about his private life and business dealings.



“Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” the president-elect tweeted.



Trump, who will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20, blamed his political enemies for a report alleging that Russia possessed sensitive information about him.



“I win an election easily, a great ‘movement’ is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state!” Trump said.



The report, whose content has not been verified, was cited in stories by numerous US media outlets, including CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times.



News stories said the report, which is being analyzed by US intelligence agencies, was shared last week with Trump and President Barack Obama.



The report contains compromising information on the president-elect that could be used to blackmail him, the media outlets said.



“Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to ‘leak’ into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?” Trump said.



The story broke on Tuesday night, hours before Trump was to hold a press conference to discuss how he plans to end ties to his business empire.



The Russian government, for its part, denied Wednesday that it collected compromising information on Trump to blackmail him.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters that the allegations were “absolutely fake” and fabricated by those with an interest in damaging Russian-American relations.



“It is an obvious attempt to harm our bilateral relations. The quality of the public version of the previous report and this hoax is comparable. In English, it is called pulp fiction,” Peskov said in a story carried by Sputnik News.



Trump cited the Russian response to the reports in a Twitter post.



“Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is ‘A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.’ Very unfair!” Trump tweeted.