Inclement Weather Episode Declared for South Santa Clara County Tonight, All of Santa Clara County Tomorrow

Extra Shelter Beds and Warming Centers Open in Gilroy and San Jose, Call Homeless Services Helplines to Report Individuals in Need of Shelter or to Request Assistance

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA– The County of Santa Clara Office of Supportive Housing is declaring a sixth Inclement Weather Episode for South Santa Clara County (Gilroy, San Martin and Morgan Hill) starting tonight, Jan. 11, through Monday morning, Jan. 16, and for the rest of Santa Clara County beginning tomorrow evening, Jan. 12 through Saturday morning, Jan. 14, in response to temperatures dropping into the 30s forecasted by the National Weather Service.

Since the start of the Cold Weather Shelter season, 461 individuals have been served beyond the standard capacity of the County’s Gilroy Cold Weather Shelter and Boccardo Reception Center, as well as the City of San Jose Overnight Warming Locations – all operated by HomeFirst.

The County’s Cold Weather Shelter Program, operated by HomeFirst, runs from Nov. 30 through March 31. The Office of Supportive Housing can expand its shelter capacity for inclement weather when there is a forecasted overnight low of 38 degrees or lower with a probability of rain less than 50 percent; or there is a forecasted overnight low of 42 degrees or lower with a probability of rain of 50 percent or greater.

Gilroy Armory Shelter

The Gilroy Armory will have 50 additional beds available for walk-ins, making it a total of 180 bed capacity. Clients must be onsite by 6:00 p.m. for intake. The shelter, at 8490 Wren Avenue, will provide a warm bed, two nutritious meals, and a hot shower. A variety of supportive services will also be offered, including guidance to help set short-term goals, employment resources, medical care, and referrals to other services. Volunteers provide haircuts and donated toiletries and clothing are available to those who need them. Limited case management services will be provided by St. Joseph’s Family Center. Location: 8490 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, CA 95020, (408) 848-8023 (during operating hours only) or (408) 489-8781

Gilroy Compassion Center – Warming Center

The Gilroy Compassion Center at 370 Tomkins Ct. off of Murray Avenue in Gilroy serves as a warming center for people looking for temporary protection from the cold from 8 a.m. until noon during the work week.

Boccardo Reception Center (BRC)

The Boccardo Reception Center will have an additional 100 spaces available for a total of 350 overnight beds during the Inclement Weather Episode, Jan. 12 and Jan. 13. This shelter serves adults only. The shelter opens at 4:00 p.m. Clients must be onsite by 3:30 p.m. to join the lottery for bed assignments. The shelter provides a warm bed, two nutritious meals, and a hot shower. A variety of supportive services are also offered, including guidance to help set short-term goals, employment resources, medical care, and referrals to other services. Location: 2011 Little Orchard, San Jose, 95125, (408) 510-7502

Sites below offer additional beds during inclement weather:

· Bill Wilson Center, 693 S. 2nd Street, San Jose, 95112, (408) 925-0231

· City Team Ministries, 1174 Old Bayshore Highway, San Jose, 95112, (408) 288-2153

· Montgomery Street Inn, 358 N. Montgomery St., San Jose, 95110, (408) 271-5160

· Georgia Travis House, 260 Commercial Street, San Jose, 95110, (408) 271-1630

· Salvation Army, 359 N. 4th Street, San Jose, 95112, (408) 282-1175

· Project WeHOPE, 1854 Bay Road, East Palo Alto, 94303, (650) 330-8000

City of San Jose Warming Centers

Three City of San Jose warming centers will be open for adults only on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Each warming center has a capacity of 30 beds. For families needing shelter or for more information, call (408) 510-7600.

Bascom Community Center, 1000 S. Bascom Avenue, San Jose

Tully Community Library, 880 Tully Road, San Jose

Biblioteca Latinoamericana Branch Library, 921 S. 1 st Street, San Jose

Homeless Helplines

San Jose Homeless Concerns Helpline: Individuals in need of shelter or witnessing a homeless person in need in the City of San Jose may contact the San Jose Homeless Concerns Line at (408) 975-1440, and describe the situation to the dispatcher (between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mon-Fri., or leave a message) so a member of the People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) Team can visit the individual(s) and engage them in services.

Homeless Helpline to Services for all other areas of Santa Clara County: To ask for assistance or report a homeless person in need in Santa Clara County (excluding San Jose), call the County Office of Supportive Housing at (408) 793-0550.

Donations for the Homeless

HomeFirst continues to accept donations from the public to aid those seeking emergency shelter. Most needed items as of January 11, include:

· Blankets, emergency blankets, sleeping bags, tarps

· Rain ponchos

· T-shirts

· Towels

· Small toiletries

· Deodorant

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

HomeFirst Admin Offices

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (During business hours)

Sobrato Center for Nonprofits, 507 Valley Way, Milpitas, CA 95035

(408) 539-2100

After business hours:

HomeFirst – Boccardo Reception Center

2011 Little Orchard Street, San Jose, CA 95125