The Mexican Museum Announces 2017 Membership Campaign January 16 – February 17

New members receive special offers while supporting museum arts and education programming

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – January 12, 2017 – The Mexican Museum the premier museum of Mexican, Chicano, and Latin American art, culture, and heritage, invites Bay Area individuals, organizations, and businesses to become new museum members during its 2017 Annual Membership Campaign running January 16th – February 17th. All donations will support the sustainability of The Mexican Museum and its arts and education programming. Membership registration is available online or by mailing a check to: The Mexican Museum, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Boulevard, Building D, San Francisco, CA 94123.

During the 2017 Annual Membership Campaign, new members can also enjoy special premiums as a “thank you” for their support. Campaign premiums are only available while supplies last. Membership levels are annual and include:

○ $25 Student/Senior

○ $30 Artist/Educator

○ $60 Individual – Members at this level and above receive Smithsonian Institution Membership and related benefits and a special tote bag from The Mexican Museum with chocolate drops and a notepad.

○ $75 Dual/Family

○ $100 Supporting

○ $250 Contributing

○ $365 Builders’ Society – Members at this level and above will be named on a permanent plaque in the new facility. New 2017 Campaign members will also receive one Rupert Garcia serigraph (only 20 available).

○ $500 Patron – New 2017 Campaign members will receive one Huichol skull (only eight available, designs and colors vary).

○ $1,000 Donor’s Circle – New 2017 Campaign members will receive one serigraph, “Self Portrait” by Gronk (Glugio Nicandro) (only 40 available).

○ $2,500 Director’s Circle – New 2017 Campaign member will receive a “Crow Soup” lithograph by Leonora Carrington (one available).

○ $5,000+ Chairperson’s Circle – New 2017 Campaign member will receive a hand-beaded Marakame sculpture (one available).

“Financial support of The Mexican Museum is more critical than ever as we strive to sustain museum operations and arts and education programming while constructing the new museum facility in San Francisco’s renowned Yerba Buena Gardens Arts District,” said Andrew M. Kluger, Chairman of Board of The Mexican Museum. “As the oldest institution in the United States dedicated to Mexican, Chicano, and Latin American art, culture and heritage, we are dedicated to presenting the world’s finest collections of ancient artistic traditions and contemporary Latino cultural expressions, to all people and for all time.”

Additional museum membership benefits include a 10% discount on all purchases at La Tienda, the ever-popular museum store, invitations to special members-only events and exhibition previews, and a one-year subscription to e-Gaceta, the museum’s quarterly e-newsletter. For questions on membership levels, please contact: Vanessa Moreno, Museum Operations Manager, at vmoreno@mexicanmuseum.org, or call (415) 202-9700 ext. 224.

The Mexican Museum has begun construction of its new permanent home in the heart of the Yerba Buena Gardens Arts District, which is expected to open in 2019.

About The Mexican Museum: Founded by the well-known San Francisco artist Peter Rodriguez in 1975 in the heart of the Mission District, The Mexican Museum is located at the Fort Mason Center. It is the realization of his vision to present the aesthetic expression of the Mexican and Mexican American people. Today, the museum’s vision has expanded to include the full scope of the Mexican, Chicano, and Latino experience – including the arts, history, and heritage of their respective cultures.

In 2012, The Mexican Museum became an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, the world’s largest museum and research complex. The Museum joins over 200 organizations in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Panama that are in association with the Smithsonian. The Mexican Museum currently has a permanent collection of more than 16,500 objects reflecting Pre-Hispanic, Colonial, Popular, Modern and Contemporary Mexican, Chicano and Latin American art.

The Mexican Museum, open Thursday – Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., is located at the Fort Mason Center, Building D, Marina Boulevard and Buchanan Street, in San Francisco. Admission is FREE. The Museum offers a wide variety of programs, including Family Sundays, exhibitions, special events, lectures, and public programming throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit: http://www.mexicanmuseum.org or call (415) 202-9700.

The Mexican Museum has begun construction of its permanent home in the heart of the Yerba Buena Gardens Arts District, which is expected to open in 2019. People are encouraged to support The Mexican Museum by becoming new members, or by joining the Builders’ Society online or by mailing a check to: The Mexican Museum, Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Boulevard, Building D, San Francisco, CA 94123. For more information on the Builders’ Society, please contact Edgar De Sola at (415) 202-9700 ext. 225.