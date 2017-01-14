Earthquakes Select Midfielder Jackson Yueill in the First Round and Midfielder Lindo Mfeka in the Second Round of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft

The San Jose Earthquakes selected UCLA and Generation adidas midfielder Jackson Yueill with the No. 6 overall selection and University of South Florida midfielder Lindo Mfeka with the No. 28 overall selection in the 2017 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, presented by adidas, at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday. Yueill, 19, joins the Earthquakes after two seasons at UCLA, where he appeared in 40 games (32 starts). A 2015 and 2016 NSCAA First Team All-Far West Region and First Team All-Pac-12 Conference, Yueill scored nine goals and provided 17 assists during his two years with the Bruins. In the 2016 season, Yueill led the Pac-12 with 11 assists, and ranked fifth in the nation in total assists and assists per game. Yueill set an NCAA record with three assists in 32 seconds on Sept. 5, 2016 in UCLA’s match against the University of Akron. “Jackson is an intelligent soccer player that comes from a good background as a youth international,” said Earthquakes head coach Dominic Kinnear. “I think he has good awareness and field vision, and for me, one of his best assets is his passing.” Yueill was ranked No. 5 on Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Players ranking following the 2016 season and is the third youngest player available in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. “I am super excited to represent the fans on the field and meet them off the field,” said Yueill. “I am looking forward to being part of the Quakes family and excited for the journey ahead.” Mfeka, 22, played four seasons at the University of South Florida. He made 69 starts in 72 total appearances, scoring 16 goals and adding 18 assists. In addition to being named First Team All-American Athletic Conference in 2016, he was also named an NSCAA Second Team All-East Region selection. “Lindo impressed at the combine and scored a real good goal yesterday,” said Kinnear. “He has good movement and a good bite to him in the middle of the field.” Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) – San Jose Earthquakes select M Jackson Yueill in the first round (sixth overall) and M Lindo Mfeka in the second round (28th overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. Jackson Yueill

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165 lbs.

Born: March 19, 1997

Hometown: Bloomington, Minn.

College: University of California, Los Angeles

Citizenship: USA Lindo Mfeka

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-5

Weight: 155 lbs.

Born: March 30, 1994

Hometown: Durban, South Africa

College: University of South Florida

Citizenship: South Africa