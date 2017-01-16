Falcons, Patriots advance to NFL conference championship games

US Sports Desk, Jan 15 (EFE).- The Atlanta Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks to advance to the National Football Conference (NFC) championship game, while the New England Patriots overcame a sloppy performance in defeating the Houston Texans to book a spot in the American Football Conference (AFC) championship game.

Quarterback Matt Ryan led the Falcons (12-5) to a 36-20 victory over the visiting Seahawks in the NFC divisional playoff game in Atlanta.

“In particular, he just had a terrific week, Matt did,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said. “I felt the energy from the receivers right from the beginning from our warm up today. I thought they looked great. For Matt and his preparation, he stayed on exactly the same path that he had been on during the regular season. He was on like he has been the entire year.”

The 31-year-old Ryan, one of the leading contenders for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, was at the top of his game Saturday against the Seahawks (11-6-1), completing 26 of 37 passes for 338 yards, with three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

In the AFC divisional playoff game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the Patriots (15-2) appeared rusty but pulled off a 34-16 win over the Texans (10-8).

Running back Dion Lewis scored three touchdowns and was the star of the night for New England against Houston.

The 26-year-old Lewis became the first player in the Super Bowl era to score touchdowns in a playoff game on a reception, kickoff return and carry.

Lewis, however, was in no mood to celebrate after the game, shifting his focus to next week’s AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

“Got to get back to work, correct the mistakes we made today,” Lewis said. “We know we have to play a lot better next week to get where we want to go.”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady struggled against Houston’s tough defense, finishing just 18 of 38 for 287 yards, with two touchdown passes and two interceptions, in the worst performance of his 32 post-season games.

“The turnovers obviously hurt us quite a bit,” the 39-year-old Brady said. “We’ve got to try to tighten those up this week. Whoever we play next week is going to be a great football team, and we’re going to have to play better than we did tonight on offense.”

The National Football League (NFL) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Super Bowl I on Sunday.

On Jan. 15, 1967, legendary head coach Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, of the NFL, crushed Hank Stramm’s Kansas City Chiefs, of the old American Football League (AFL), 35-10 in Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

In an improbable nod to history, both the Packers and Chiefs are playing in Sunday’s divisional playoff rounds.

The Packers are in Dallas to play the Cowboys, with the winner facing the Falcons in next week’s NFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the victor booking a spot in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

The winners of the conference championship games will play in Super Bowl LI at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Feb. 5.