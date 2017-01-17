Gene Cernan, last man to walk on Moon, dies at age 82

Washington, Jan 16 (EFE).- US astronaut Eugene Cernan, the last man to walk on the Moon, died Monday, NASA announced. He was 82.
Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17, which lifted off in December 1972. It was the last lunar mission and one of the final flights in the Apollo program.
A handout photo made available by the NASA space agency on 16 January 2017 shows Apollo 17 Mission Commander Eugene A. Cernan holding the lower corner of the American flag during the mission’s first EVA on the moon, 12 December 1972. Eugene Cernan, the last man who walked on the moon, died on 16 January 2017 at the age of 82 according to NASA. EFE
When Cernan left the lunar module “Challenger” and stepped onto the Moon’s surface he became the 11th man to walk on that celestial body. Lunar module pilot Harrison “Jack” Schmitt was the 12th.
But as commander, Cernan was the last person back on board the lunar module prior to liftoff to rejoin the command module circling above, a fact that earned him the moniker of being the last man to walk on the Moon.
The words he spoke from the lunar surface did not become as famous as those uttered by Neil Armstrong several years earlier. Nevertheless, Cernan’s last goodbye to the satellite was almost as poetic.
“America’s challenge of today has forged man’s destiny of tomorrow … We leave as we came and, God willing, as we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind,” Cernan said.
The story of man’s last landing on the Moon was recounted in the 2007 documentary “The Last Man on the Moon,” in which Cernan explained the extraordinary set of feelings and sensations he experienced while walking on the lunar surface.
Before being tapped for a Moon mission, Cernan had served as the lunar module pilot on Apollo 10 and, a few years before, had been the pilot on the Earth-orbiting Gemini 9 mission.
A file picture dated 08 February 2016 shows former US astronaut Eugene Cernan at the AARP’s 15th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA. Eugene Cernan, the last man who walked on the moon, died on 16 January 2017 at the age of 82 according to NASA. EFE
On Apollo 10, Cernan and commander Tom Stafford flew just 13 kilometers (8 miles) above the Moon’s surface in a “dress rehearsal” for the historic Apollo 11 mission two months later that landed Armstrong and “Buzz” Aldrin in the Sea of Tranquility.
The astronaut accumulated 566 hours and 15 minutes in space, of which 73 hours were spent on the Moon’s surface, according to NASA.
Born in Chicago in 1934, Cernan received a B.S. in electrical engineering from Purdue University and a M.S. in aeronautical engineering at the Naval Postgraduate School.
He became a Navy captain and was selected to be part of the third group of NASA astronauts in 1963.
He retired from NASA and the Navy in 1976 and, with his death, now only six men remain alive who have walked on the lunar surface.
