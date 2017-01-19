Mayor Liccardo names Magdalena Carrasco as Vice Mayor

SAN JOSE – Mayor Sam Liccardo today named Councilmember Magdalena Carrasco as his choice to serve as San José’s next Vice Mayor.

“Magdalena brings a strong voice, real-world experience, and an unwavering commitment to expanding opportunities for the many residents in our community who struggle to survive and make a better life for their children.” said Mayor Liccardo. “As the Councilmember representing East San José, Magdalena has also been an important partner in our collective work to broaden prosperity and educational opportunity in our city.”

“I am honored that Mayor Liccardo has nominated me as the new Vice Mayor of the great City of San Jose,” said Councilmember Carrasco. “The Mayor and I have a shared vision for San Jose, one that believes it is our goal as leaders to ensure the rising tide lifts all boats. As the daughter of hardworking immigrants who found the American dream, I’m honored to have an opportunity to serve this incredible city and to bring this dream to all San Jose residents.”

Councilmember Carrasco was first elected to the City Council in 2014. Prior to joining the City Council, she spent a 10-year career as an advocate and spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children Services’ foster care and adoption program, as well as roles with First 5 Santa Clara County and the Gardner Family Health Network. She also served for two years on the Eastside Union High School District Board of Trustees and has been an active parent volunteer at her children’s Alum Rock Union Elementary School District schools. A child of immigrant parents, Councilmember Carrasco was the first in her family to finish high school, graduating from San Jose’s Independence High School and later earning a degree in Chicano Studies from U.C. Santa Barbara.

Councilmember Carrasco currently serves as the Chair of the Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee, and also sits on the Rules Committee and Public Safety, Finance and Strategic Support Committee. Councilmember Carrasco also co-chaired the working group who helped lead development of Mayor Liccardo’s SJ Learns after-school educational program.

The City Council will take up Councilmember Carrasco’s appointment as Vice Mayor at its January 24 meeting. If confirmed, the appointment would take effect immediately until December 31, 2018 (which coincides with the final two years of Mayor Liccardo’s first term).