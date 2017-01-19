Some 50 top Obama officials to keep working for Trump administration

Washington, Jan 19 (EFE).- About 50 top officials who have been working in outgoing President Barack Obama’s administration will continue serving in those positions – for the moment – for Donald Trump’s incoming government, future White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday.

Spicer said at a Washington press conference that Trump is aware of the importance of “guaranteeing continuity” in the government and, therefore, he has asked some 50 people occupying “key” positions in the current administration to continue in their posts for the time being.

Among the several dozen people are Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work and the undersecretary of political affairs at the State Department, Thomas Shannon, who will function as the acting chiefs of those agencies until the Senate can confirm the nominees proposed by Trump to head them.

Also to remain in their posts temporarily will be the interim administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Chuck Rosenberg, Obama’s special envoy for the fight against the Islamic State, Brett McGurk, and the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Nicholas Rasmussen.

Another official who will remain in his post is Adam Szubin, who is in charge of terrorism and financial intelligence policy at the Department of the Treasury.

Trump arrived Thursday in Washington to begin the series of events surrounding his inauguration, which will take place on Friday at a ceremony in front of the Capitol.

Spicer said that the magnate is continuing to work on his inauguration speech, which he said will be “a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country” and “more of a philosophical document” than an agenda for his moves as president.

The incoming White House spokesman did not provide any details about the executive orders that Trump is intending to sign on Friday after his inauguration.

However, he did say that executive orders on the Trans-Pacific Partnership and NAFTA trade treaties will be signed “very quickly” because that is one of Trump’s priorities, just as are immigration and job creation.

On the other hand, Spicer said that, for the moment, there are no foreign leaders scheduled to visit the White House next week, Trump’s first week as president.

Trump llega a Washington para dar inicio a los actos de su investidura

Washington, 19 ene (EFEUSA).- El presidente electo, Donald Trump, llegó hoy a Washington procedente de Nueva York para dar inicio a los actos de su investidura, que tendrá lugar este viernes en una ceremonia ante el Capitolio.



Trump aterrizó en la base aérea de Andrews (Maryland), a las afueras de Washington, a bordo de un avión militar unos minutos después de las 12.00 hora local (17.00 GMT) y acompañado de buena parte de su familia.



El presidente electo, de traje oscuro, corbata azul y camisa blanca, saludó desde la escalerilla del avión antes de bajar, acompañado de su esposa, Melania, vestida de negro y con gafas de sol.



El magnate inmobiliario, que se convertirá en menos de 24 horas en el presidente número 45 de la historia de EEUU, visitará primero su hotel en Washington, ubicado muy cerca de la Casa Blanca y en plena ruta del tradicional desfile de investidura previsto para el viernes, a fin de participar en un almuerzo.



Después, Trump se desplazará al cementerio militar de Arlington, a las afueras de Washington, en compañía del vicepresidente electo, Mike Pence, para realizar una ofrenda floral en la tumba al soldado desconocido.



Más tarde, Trump y Pence prevén asistir a un concierto multitudinario en el Monumento a Lincoln de la capital estadounidense.



Trump pasará la noche en la Blair House, una mansión ubicada muy cerca de la Casa Blanca y destinada a hospedar a jefes de Estado en sus visitas oficiales a Washington.



Ya este viernes, antes de la ceremonia de investidura, Trump y su familia asistirán a un servicio religioso y luego acudirán a tomar un té a la Casa Blanca, invitados por el presidente saliente, Barack Obama, y su esposa, Michelle.



La ceremonia oficial de investidura comenzará a partir de las 11.30 hora local (18.30 GMT) y, exactamente a las 12.01 (19.01 GMT), Trump será ya el nuevo presidente de EEUU.



Trump jurará el cargo sobre una biblia de su propiedad y sobre otra que usó Abraham Lincoln en su primera toma de posesión, empleada también por Obama en sus dos investiduras.