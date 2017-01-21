SANTA CLARA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTS FIRST FLU DEATH OF SEASON

Santa Clara County, CA: The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced the first reportable influenza-associated death for the 2016-2017 flu season. The person who died was under age 65. Due to privacy concerns and regulations, further details about the person will not be released.

Only flu cases in persons younger than 65 years of age, and severe enough to require hospitalization in an ICU or result in death, are reportable to the Public Health Department. The criteria for reporting influenza deaths is set by state and federal public health officials. In addition to the reported death, 17 cases of severe influenza (flu) have been reported to the Public Health Department this flu season.

Flu continues to be widespread in our county and region, and the flu is more severe than in previous seasons. In the US, influenza activity usually reaches its highest levels between December and February, and may continue through May.

It is not too late to get a flu vaccine. The main flu viruses circulating this year closely match this year’s vaccine, suggesting the vaccine will provide protection and reduce the risk of serious illness. Public health officials recommend the annual flu vaccine for everyone six months of age and older, including pregnant women. People at highest risk for severe complications from the flu include adults 65 years of age and older, children younger than 5 years old, pregnant women, and those with certain medical conditions like asthma, heart disease, and weakened immune systems.

Even if a person is not in a high-risk group the flu vaccine is a safe and effective way to help protect family, friends, and coworkers who may be at greater risk. In addition to getting the vaccine, health officials advise people to take the following steps to protect themselves and loved ones from influenza.

Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue.

If you do not have a tissue, cough into your elbow.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Wash your hands often and thoroughly w/soap and warm water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Stay home when you are sick, and stay home until you have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. People at higher risk of severe disease who show flu symptoms should contact their medical provider. Medical providers may prescribe antiviral medications that reduce the severity and duration of illness. Antibiotics are not effective against the flu.

Visit flu vaccine location near you to find vaccine provider locations. For more information about influenza, visit www.flu.gov.