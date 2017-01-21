Warriors continue to shine; Grizzlies top Kings

US Sports Desk, Jan 21 – The Golden State Warriors continued to excel on both ends of the floor in a comfortable 125-108 victory over the Houston Rockets, while Marc Gasol won a battle of the big men to lead the Memphis Grizzlies over the Sacramento Kings.

Superstars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry scored 32 points and 24 points, respectively, for the visiting Warriors (37-6), who broke the game open with a big third quarter in which they outscored the Rockets 37-22.

Durant also had seven assists on Friday night at the Toyota Center in Houston as Golden State won its sixth straight game to improve to 8-1 since the start of 2017.

Both Durant and Curry were named Thursday as starters on the NBA Western Conference All-Star team.

Clint Capela came off the bench to lead the Rockets (33-13) in scoring with 22 points, while star guard James Harden had a quiet night and finished with 17.

The Rockets depend heavily on their 3-point game but could get nothing going from long range on Friday night, making just seven of their 35 shots from behind the arc.

The Warriors, by contrast, went 15-of-38 from 3-point range.

In other NBA action Friday night, Gasol scored 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Grizzlies (26-19) cruised past the Kings 107-91 at the FedExForum in Memphis.

The Kings’ star center, DeMarcus Cousins, was held in check by the Grizzlies’ stingy defense, scoring only 19 points.

Sacramento shot just 41 percent from the field in Friday night’s contest.

The Utah Jazz (28-16) also gave further evidence that they are a team to be reckoned with, winning their fifth straight game with a 112-107 overtime road victory Friday over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.