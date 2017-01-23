Trump to focus this week on trade, immigration, national security

Washington, Jan 22 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump during his first week in office will focus on trade, immigration and national security, issues about which he may sign executive orders in the coming days, chief of staff Reince Priebus said Sunday.

In an interview with Fox News, Priebus said that there will be “movement” in those three areas this week.

Trump has promised to withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which includes 11 other nations, and renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Regarding immigrants, after winning the Nov. 8 election, Trump said that he would deport any undocumented migrant with a “criminal record,” a total of some three million people, instead of the 11 million undocumented foreigners he had promised to deport during his campaign.

Former President Barack Obama personally asked Trump to protect the so-called “Dreamers,” young undocumented foreigner who were brought to this country as children and have benefited under the Deferred Action program he launched by executive order in 2012.

Trump on Friday, just hours after being inaugurated, an executive order against his predecessor’s health care reform known as Obamacare.

The new president instructed federal agencies to start “unwinding” the health care law in assorted ways without waiting for Congress to repeal and replace it with a new plan.

Meanwhile, presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway made it clear that Trump is not intending to release his personal tax returns.

Conway told ABC that the issue had been discussed throughout the campaign and that people “don’t care” about Trump’s taxes, responding in that way after a petition with more than 100,000 signatures – and thus requiring a formal government reply – was posted on the White House Web site.

A recent survey by ABC and the daily Washington Post revealed that three-quarters of Americans believe that Trump should release his tax information but the mogul – while months ago saying that he would do that – has subsequently refused to do so, claiming that he is not required to make that information public.