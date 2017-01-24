“La La Land” ties record with 14 Oscar nominations

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (EFE).- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards on Tuesday, with “La La Land” receiving 14 nominations, tying “All About Eve” (1950) and “Titanic” (1997).

The other films nominated in the Best Motion Picture category are “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.”

In the Best Actor category, Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”) and Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”), Denzel Washington (“Fences”), Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”) and Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”) will compete for the Oscar.

Emma Stone (“La La Land”), Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”), Ruth Negga (“Loving”) and Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”) are the nominees in the Best Actress category.

In the Best Director category, the nominees are Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”), Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”), Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”), Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”) and Mel Gibson (“Hacksaw Ridge”).

Mexican Rodrigo Prieto was nominated for the Oscar for Best Cinematography for “Silence,” a film directed by Martin Scorsese.

The Spanish movie “Timecode” was nominated in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Among the nominees in the Best Original Song category is Lin-Manuel Miranda for “How Far I’ll Go” from the Walt Disney film “Moana.”

The 89th Academy Awards will be handed out on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.