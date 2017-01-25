White House wants youngest Trump to grow up outside political spotlight

Washington, Jan 24 (EFE).- The White House asked Tuesday that Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron be allowed to grow up away from the political spotlight, as has been a “longstanding tradition” with the children of previous presidents.

“It is a longstanding tradition that the children of presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight…We appreciate your cooperation in this matter,” the White House said in a brief statement sent to the media.

Barron Trump, 10, is the youngest child of the president and the only one he had with first lady Melania Trump, his third wife.

He will be the first little boy in the White House since John-John, son of former President John F. Kennedy (1961-1963), when he moves with his mother to the presidential residence in Washington this summer after finishing his school year in New York.

The White House statement came after several days when the boy was the subject of a controversy and has been the object of all kinds of comments in the press and social media.

It all began Friday when a scriptwriter for the satirical program Saturday Night Live (SNL), Katie Rich, posted a tweet on her personal Twitter account that “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter,” which aroused heated indignation among other social network users and got her immediately suspended from the program.

The scriptwriter apologized Monday, but neither the president nor the White House commented on the matter until it issued its brief, non-specific statement on Tuesday.

Who did comment was someone who knows what it’s like to grow up in the White House: Chelsea Clinton, daughter of ex-President Bill Clinton.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does – to be a kid,” she wrote.