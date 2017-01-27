Mexican Foreign Secretary says paying for Trump wall is unacceptable

Washington, Jan 26 (EFE).- The Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday in Washington that paying for the wall that the United States President wants to build on the border is something his country cannot accept for “dignity”.

“There are issues that are (unacceptable) for dignity, which have nothing to do with exports or the economy, but with the heart and pride of the Mexicans,” Luis Videgaray said at a press conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, regarding Donald Trump’s wall.

“Just as we offer respect, we Mexicans must respect ourselves, our history and national symbols,” he continued.

Videgaray appeared before the media along with Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo at the end of their two-day visit to Washington to prepare for a meeting – canceled on Thursday – between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and his US counterpart next week.

The foreign secretary said he hopes to resume “high-level meetings” with the US government in “the next few weeks” despite the cancellation of the presidents’ meeting and the “disappointment” and “surprise” from Trump’s announcement he had signed an executive order on the wall on the eve of the visit.

“We reiterate the indeclinable will of the government of Mexico to continue in close communication at the highest level with the government of the United States. We are going to continue to negotiate and we are going to reach very good agreements,” he said.

Trump argues that Mexico must pay for the wall, his election promise, while for Pena Nieto’s government, it is a red line that he will not cross.

Videgaray reiterated on Thursday that his country will not pay for the wall “under any circumstances” and that there are “things (such as the wall) that cannot and will not be negotiable”.

“We recognize that the United States is a sovereign nation with full right to protect its borders as the people and the government decide. We do not agree that the wall is the best way to protect or create a good coexistence between neighbors, but they can defend their borders as they see fit,” he said.

“But claiming that it is the people of Mexico who pay for the wall is to move from a sovereign action to something that is deeply unacceptable,” the foreign secretary added.

Videgaray also said that with a tariff on imports of Mexican products, such as the 20 per cent tax suggested by the Trump administration on Thursday, the border wall would end up being paid by US consumers.

“A tax on US imports of Mexican products is not the way to have Mexico paid for the wall, but it is the American consumer who would have to pay more for avocados, washing machines and televisions,” the foreign secretary said.