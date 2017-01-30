Attorneys general of 16 states condemn Trump’s ban on Muslims

Washington, Jan 29 (EFE).- The attorneys general of 16 US states on Sunday condemned President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on granting entry to refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The attorneys general issued a joint statement saying, among other things, “We are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created.”

They added that they represent “more than 130 million” Americans and foreign residents in their states, which include California, New York and Pennsylvania.

The AGs from 15 states and the District of Columbia – both red and blue states – said that they would work together to ensure that the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects US history as a nation of immigrants and does not harass anyone for their national origin or religious faith.

“Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth,” the officials said.

The officials applauded the rulings of several federal judges who on Saturday blocked the deportation of people affected by the measure and who had arrived in the United States, promising to use all tools available to their offices to fight against the “unconstitutional” order.

The officials signing the statement represent California, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Vermont, Oregon, Connecticut, New Mexico, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Illinois and the District of Columbia.

The president sparked enormous controversy and confusion, both domestically and abroad, last Friday by signing the executive order designed to combat jihadist terrorism.

The order suspends for 120 days the entry of all refugees and the issuing of visas for 90 days for citizens from seven countries, which have histories of terrorism and terrorist activity – Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran – until new mechanisms can be put in place to screen them more effectively.

The temporary ban on Saturday created chaos and outrage around the world, while numerous travelers found their access to US territory blocked and protests were staged at several US airports.