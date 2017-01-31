Diego Luna to star in “Scarface” remake

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (EFE).- Mexican actor Diego Luna is set to star in the remake of the movie “Scarface”, which will be shot at Universal Studios, according to media reports Monday.

“Scarface” was first made in 1932 by film-maker Howard Hawks and then remade in 1983 by director Brian de Palma, starring Al Pacino.

Luna will play the lead in the remake, which will depict the rise and fall of a Latino gangster in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

The remake’s screenplay has been written by Terence Winter, creator of the series “Boardwalk Empire”, Variety reported.

Luna starred alongside Felicity Jones in the 2016 movie “Rogue One”, a prelude to the “Star Wars” saga, which has already made more than $1 billion worldwide, according to online portal Box Office Mojo.