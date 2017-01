Trump fires acting US attorney general over immigration ban defiance

Washington, Jan 30 (EFE).- The president of the United States on Monday fired the acting attorney general after she refused to defend in court the ban on immigrants and refugees imposed by the White House on Friday.

“The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States,” the White House said in a statement.

Yates is a prosecutor of the era of former President Barack Obama and was in office while waiting for the US Senate to confirm Donald Trump’s nominee for the attorney general, Republican Senator Jeff Sessions.

