US court rejects Trump’s appeal to maintain travel ban

Madrid, Feb 5 (EFE).- A United States appeals court on Sunday rejected a request by US President Donald Trump’s administration to reinstate a travel ban on entry to the US for citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The Washington State Attorney General’s Office said in a Twitter post: “Trump Administration’s request for immediate administrative stay DENIED.”

Trump’s administration on Saturday appealed a decision taken by a federal judge a day before to suspend the immigration ban on citizens from Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen.

The ruling thus blocked Trump’s executive order on immigration and reopened the country’s doors to immigrants and refugees.

In light of Sunday’s decision, the Trump administration could now appeal to the Supreme Court, something experts consider likely.

The country’s highest judicial body is divided between four conservative and four progressive judges, as the Senate was yet to approve a ninth judge who could prove crucial in a high-profile case like this one.

The battle against the immigration ban was initiated by two US states, Washington and Minnesota, who argued the decree was unconstitutional.