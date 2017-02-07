Trump promises more military investment to defeat radical Islamic terrorism

Miami, Feb 6 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump on Monday told the forces of “radical Islamic terrorism” that “America and its allies will defeat you,” and to do so promised more investment in equipment for the armed forces.

“You’ve been lacking equipment,” he told the US Armed Forces. “We’re going to load it up.”

In a speech at MacDill Air Base in Tampa, Florida, before the high command of the U.S. Central Command Centcom) and Special Operations Command (Soscom), in charge of the war on terrorism, Trump gave assurances that “we strongly support NATO” and that he will protect the US by not allowing terrorism “to take root in our country.”

To achieve that, he said his government would make a “historic financial investment in the armed forces of the United States.”

Trump also asked that his NATO allies join in the effort and make “their full and proper financial contributions to the NATO alliance,” because he considers that many of them have not been paying their fair share, in fact “many of them have not been even close.”

During last year’s electoral campaign he had criticized that situation and said NATO was “obsolete,” while suggesting that he could reduce US support for the transatlantic bloc.

Trump spoke by telephone this Sunday with the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, with whom he agreed to “continue close coordination and cooperation to address the full range of security challenges facing NATO,” the White House reported in a statement.

In a new step forward on the subject, this Monday he said he sent a joint message with NATO “in one very unified voice” that they will “defeat these forces of death and destruction.”

“America and its allies will defeat you. We will defeat them. We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism,” Trump said, and confirmed his attendance at the NATO Summit in Brussels scheduled for next May.