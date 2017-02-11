Inclement Weather Episode Declared for South County Beginning Saturday Evening, Feb. 11

Extra Shelter Beds and Warming Centers Open to Walk-Ins, Call Homeless Services Helpline to Report Individuals in Need of Shelter or to Request Assistance

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA – Santa Clara County Office of Supportive Housing is declaring an Inclement Weather Episode for South County (Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy) starting Saturday evening, Feb. 11, and extending until Monday morning, Feb. 13. The Gilroy Armory Shelter capacity will increase by 50 beds in response to the inclement weather episode, and will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The County’s Cold Weather Shelter Program, operated by HomeFirst, runs from Nov. 30 through March 31. The Office of Supportive Housing can expand its shelter capacity for inclement weather when there is a forecasted overnight low of 38 degrees or lower with a probability of rain less than 50 percent; or there is a forecasted overnight low of 42 degrees or lower with a probability of rain of 50 percent or greater.

Gilroy Armory Shelter at 8490 Wren Ave.

The Gilroy Armory will have 50 additional beds available for walk-ins, making it a total of 180 bed capacity. Clients must be onsite by 6:00 p.m. for intake. The shelter will provide a warm bed, two nutritious meals, and a hot shower. A variety of supportive services will also be offered, including guidance to help set short-term goals, employment resources, medical care, and referrals to other services. Volunteers provide haircuts and donated toiletries and clothing are available to those who need them. Limited case management services will be provided by St. Joseph’s Family Center onsite, or by calling (408) 848-8023 (during operating hours only) or (408) 489-8781.

Gilroy Compassion Center – Warming Center at 370 Tomkins Ct. (off of Murray Avenue)

The Gilroy Compassion Center serves as a warming center for people looking for temporary protection from the cold from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. during weekdays.

Homeless Helpline

San Jose Homeless Concerns Helpline: Individuals in need of shelter or witnessing a homeless person in need in the City of San Jose may contact the San Jose Homeless Concerns Line at (408) 975-1440, and describe the situation to the dispatcher (between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mon.-Fri., or leave a message) so a member of the People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) Team can visit the individual(s) and engage them in services.

Homeless Helpline to Services for all other areas of Santa Clara County: To ask for assistance or report a homeless person in need in Santa Clara County (excluding San Jose), call the County Office of Supportive Housing at (408) 793-0550.

Donations for the Homeless

HomeFirst continues to accept donations from the public to aid those seeking emergency shelter. Items mostly needed are:

· Blankets, emergency blankets, sleeping bags, tarps

· Rain ponchos

· T-shirts

· Towels

· Small toiletries

· Deodorant

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

HomeFirst Admin Offices

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (During business hours)

Sobrato Center for Nonprofits, 507 Valley Way, Milpitas, CA 95035

(408) 539-2100

After business hours:

HomeFirst – Boccardo Reception Center

2011 Little Orchard Street, San Jose, CA 95125