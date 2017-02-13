California evacuates 200,000 after emergency declared at Oroville Dam

Los Angeles, USA, Feb 13 (EFE).- Authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people in northern California early Monday after detecting severe damage to a spillway at the Oroville dam, which could potentially result in flash floods.

An evacuation plan affecting 188,000 people in the area was issued after the National Weather Service announced a flash flood warning on Sunday night due to the potential collapse of a portion of Oroville dam auxiliary spillway, located some 250 kilometers northeast of San Francisco, though in the past hours, local authorities downgraded the risk of a complete spillway collapse.

According to the official warning, the collapse of the spillway channel, a crucial safety component of the 230 meter (755 foot) dam wall, due to the heavy rainfall “would result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.”

“Only the auxiliary spillway of Oroville dam is considered to be under threat at this time,” the warning added.

According to local officials cited in the Los Angeles Times, the warning was downgraded as the water level decreased and was no longer overloading the damaged spillway.

In the past hours, local emergency services attempted to fill in the spillway’s gaping hole with bags of rocks and tried to lower the water level of Lake Oroville to reduce pressure on the spillway.

Butte County Sheriff, Kory L. Honea, said the California Department of Water Resources told him the water erosion risk had subsided and “was not eroding the spillway as fast as feared,” therefore averting the disaster.

Although the dam’s wall has not been affected, the situation in Oroville is still tense due to the size of the breach in the spillway.

Over the weekend there was “considerable concern” the hole would compromise the integrity of the spillway, and result in a “substantial” release of water.

“We had to make a very critical and difficult decision to initiate the evacuation of the Oroville area,” Sheriff Honea added.