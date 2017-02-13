Peru’s Kuczynski asks Trump to consider deporting Toledo

Lima, Feb 12 (EFE).- Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on Sunday asked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to consider deporting former Peruvian leader Alejandro Toledo, who is being sought for allegedly taking $20 million in bribes, according to the state-run Andina news agency.

During their telephone conversation on Sunday, Kuczynski asked Trump to consider deporting Toledo in accord with US immigration law.

Toledo is allegedly in the United States, where he normally resides, and on Thursday the Peruvian judiciary issued an arrest warrant for him for allegedly favoring Brazil’s Odebrecht construction firm in its business activities in Peru in exchange for bribes totaling $20 million.

Trump called Kuczynski from Air Force One.

Toledo’s whereabouts are not known, after on Sunday it became known that he did not travel from San Francisco to Israel, although the Peruvian government had announced the trip on Saturday evening.

Israel said it would not allow a former Peruvian president wanted on charges of money laundering and influence trafficking to enter the country, an Israeli foreign ministry spokesman told EFE Sunday.

Besides Toledo, the two leaders also discussed other bilateral issues and their options for cooperating to defend democracy and fight corruption, and Trump invited the Peruvian president to visit the US in the near future.

Peruvian Interior Minister Carlos Basombrio warned Sunday in remarks to RPP radio that Toledo may still freely leave the United States because US courts have not ordered his arrest.

Basombrio said that the US had asked the Peruvian Attorney General’s Office for documentation and details on the reasons for issuing the arrest warrant for Toledo so as to be able to proceed with any action Washington deems necessary.

Peruvian authorities have charged Toledo with influence peddling, money laundering and bribetaking, and the former president is the first significant political figure in Peru to be indicted in the Odebrecht case.

The Brazilian firm admitted to the US judiciary that it paid $29 million in bribes to Peruvian officials between 2005 and 2014, a period encompassing the administrations of Toledo (2001-2006), Alan Garcia (2006-2011) and Ollanta Humala (2011-2016).