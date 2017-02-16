Iran: Israel’s nuclear arsenal is biggest threat to regional, global peace

Tehran, Feb 16 (EFE).- Israel’s nuclear arsenal is the biggest threat to global and regional peace, the Iranian foreign ministry said Thursday in response to recent attacks on Tehran’s nuclear program stemming from Washington and Tel Aviv.

Foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said the United States and Israel were peddling worthless claims about Iran’s “peaceful” nuclear program.

“These remarks contain no new idea and are full of repetitious, void, and valueless claims against Iran’s peaceful program of nuclear energy,” Qassemi told journalists at a press conference in Tehran.

US President Donald Trump had said on Wednesday that his administration would ensure that Iran never developed nuclear weaponry.

“The security challenges faced by Israel are enormous, including the threat of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, which I’ve talked a lot about,” Trump said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“One of the worst deals I’ve ever seen is the Iran deal,” he added.

“My administration has already imposed new sanctions on Iran, and I will do more to prevent Iran from ever developing _ I mean ever _ a nuclear weapon,” Trump vowed.

On the other hand, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his words.

“Mr President, you’ve shown great clarity and courage in confronting this challenge head-on. You call for confronting Iran’s terrorist regime and preventing Iran from realizing this terrible deal into a nuclear arsenal,” he said.

“You have said that the United States is committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons. You call for the defeat of ISIS. Under your leadership, I believe we can reverse the rising tide of radical Islam,” Netanyahu added.

Qassemi countered Trump and Netanyahu’s assertions by pointing out that numerous reports submitted by the International Atomic Energy Agency have approved the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, “a fact that has been repeatedly verified by different countries.”

“The bitter truth is that these inadmissible and unworthy claims are restated by a regime unbound by any international law and regulation and storing hundreds of nuclear warheads in its arsenal,” Qassemi said, in reference to Israel.

He added that Israel was a “regime which makes up the biggest threat to peace and security in the Middle East and the world, and its thick file of anti-humanitarian crimes and measures against the people of Palestine and neighboring countries are full of UN and other international organizations’ reports.”