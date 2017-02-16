Trump calls for release of Venezuelan opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez

Washington, Feb 15 (EFE).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed Lilian Tintori, the wife of imprisoned Venezuelan opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez, to the White House and called for her husband’s release.

“Venezuela should allow Leopoldo Lopez, a political prisoner & husband of @liliantintori (just met w/ @marcorubio) out of prison immediately,” Trump tweeted after the meeting, also posting a photograph of himself with Tintori in the Oval Office.

Also appearing in the photo are Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, with whom the president is scheduled to have dinner on Wednesday evening.

Tintori traveled to Washington to present to the Senate her view of the Venezuelan crisis after a group of 34 legislators from both parties last week urged Trump to sanction the socialist government of Nicolas Maduro.

Lopez is serving an almost-14-year sentence in the Ramo Verde military prison for having incited anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela that resulted in more than 40 deaths in 2014.