Trump attacks media at Florida rally

Orlando, USA, Feb 18 (EFE).- The president of the United States continued his attack on the media on Saturday as he spoke to supporters at a rally in Florida.

Donald Trump told the crowd of around 9,000 supporters gathered at a hangar at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport that he wanted to speak to them “without the filter of fake news.”

“Despite all their lies, misrepresentations, and false stories, they could not defeat us in the primaries, and they could not defeat us in the general election, and we will continue to expose them for what they are, and most importantly, we will continue to win, win, win,” he said.

The criticisms followed a tweet on Friday in which Trump described media outlets including The New York Times and CNN as “the enemy of the American people.”

In his speech he said the media had become “part of the corrupt system” and had “their own agenda”, which is different to that of the American people.

“When the media lies to people I will never ever let them get away with it,” he said.

During the speech, Trump also renewed pledges to keep the US “safe” and provide “a great healthcare plan”.

He also said he wants to establish “safe zones” in Syria and other places instead of taking people into the US, and that these should be paid for by the Gulf states.