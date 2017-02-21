2017 Chrysler 300S

The 2017 Chrysler 300 is a family sedan that does more than get you from point A to point B. It’s big, American and unapologetically bold. But more than just being physically imposing (thanks to features such as its massive grille and wide, boxy dimensions), the 300 is comfortable, quiet and equipped with all sorts of modern tech.

What makes the 2017 Chrysler 300 unique is that it’s a four-door sedan with visceral and practical appeal. The rumble of the optional V8 engine, the practicality of available all-wheel drive and the smooth highway ride all make the 300 a good car by more than just objective standards. What’s more, it’s a car that makes the daily commute easier by shutting out noise and bumpy roads. Even if you don’t particularly like the 300’s styling, being isolated from the outside world while you cruise down the highway is enough to make it worth a look.

Next-generation UConnect infotainment system with smartphone-projection technology, more processing power, improved graphics, faster start-up time

Ventilated seats now offered as an option for the 300S

New Sport Appearance option packages for the 300S

Black and Sydney Gray interior scheme available for the 300S

Ceramic Gray paint available for the 300S

The exterior Sport Appearance Pack is going to be standard on the V8-powered 300S and optional on the V6 model. It’ll bring you some good stuff, like a gloss-black grille and smoked headlamps, both of which sit in a sportier fascia with larger air intakes and LED fog lamps. There’s also a new rear spoiler, and of course, 20-inch wheels (19s if you opt for all-wheel drive). Go for the interior Sport Appearance Package, and the entire inside section of the seats is finished in suede while the exterior sections are leather. The Light Gray Diesel contrast stitching adds a dash of spice to the otherwise black cabin, while the piano black trim’s gloss is the closest you’ll get to brightwork. Overall, the interior Sport Appearance Pack is a far less comprehensive job than the exterior pack, but it’s still pretty nice.