Singer Alejandro Fernandez urges Mexicans to be more creative against Trump

Guadalajara, Mexico, Feb 24 (efe_epa).- Singer Alejandro Fernandez said Friday that Mexicans should be united and more creative in opposing the immigration policies implemented by the United States government.



“What we have to do is be more creative, get together and move forward. There is no other way, we cannot rest on our laurels,” the pop and ranchera performer told EFE after the official presentation of his album “Rompiendo fronteras” (breaking borders) in the western city of Guadalajara.



Fernandez said this adverse situation – developing under the administration of Donald Trump – adopted towards Mexico can give rise to many opportunities for which the country has opened its doors to other nations.

He stressed that Mexico is a very able and intelligent country and should not consider the US as the the only country in the world with which it can maintain trade relations.



Fernandez, known for his hits including “Como quien pierde una estrella” (As one who loses a star) and “Loco” (Crazy) described the US government’s persecution of undocumented immigrants as “awful”.



Fernandez will host a benefit Saturday for the foundation that bears his name, where he will also perform his new songs.