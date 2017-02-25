White House bars some major news outlets from Friday briefing

Washington, Feb 24 (efe).- The White House sparked controversy Friday when it barred such major news outlets as CNN, The New York Times and Politico from an informal question-and-answer session with presidential spokesman Sean Spicer.



This was a very unusual suspension of relations between the presidency and correspondents who normally cover White House affairs.



Reporters of the three cited media were not allowed access to Spicer’s office in the West Wing of the White House, though reporters from conservative media like the daily Washington Times and the online Breitbart News were welcomed.



Also invited to attend were such media as ABC, CBS, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and Fox News.



At the same time, reporters of Time magazine and the Associated Press (AP) turned down their invitations to attend the informal “gaggle” as a sign of protest.



“Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties,” the executive editor of The New York Times, Dean Baquet, said in a statement.

“We strongly protest the exclusion of The New York Times and the other news organizations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest,” Baquet said.



The president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, Jeff Mason, said in a statement that “the WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today’s gaggle is being handled by the White House” and that “the board will be discussing this further with White House staff.”



The unexpected measure was taken after recently elected US President Donald Trump again attacked the major media that he described as “dishonest” and a collective “enemy of the people” that reports “fake news.”



On the second day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump lashed out at the press for thinking that he would never win last November’s presidential election and for always touting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as the favorite.



“As you saw throughout the entire campaign, and even now, the fake news doesn’t tell the truth,” Trump continued to his audience at CPAC, the most important forum of conservatism in the US. “I say it doesn’t represent the people, it doesn’t tell the, never will represent the people, and we’re going to do something about it.”



Trump has renewed his attacks on the press, which daily exposes his errors and inaccuracies, for publishing leaks from his team while citing anonymous sources within the government.