Survey: Trump’s approval rating slides further to 44 pct.

Washington, Feb 26 (EFE).- Just 44 percent of Americans approve of Donald Trump’s performance as president, according to a survey published Sunday by NBC and The Wall Street Journal.

The telephone survey of 1,000 adults conducted between Feb. 18-22 found that 48 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump’s performance in office so far, making him the only president in modern US history to begin his mandate in “negative” territory – that is, with a disapproval figure exceeding his approval rating.

In that regard, Trump badly trails his White House predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, who started his presidency in 2009 with a net 34 percent positive rating.

In addition, 32 percent of those interviewed believe that during his first month in office the magnate has shown himself to be unfit for the responsibilities of president, although 30 percent say they feel that Trump has made a “great start.”

Twenty-four percent say that the president has had a “mixed start” and 14 percent say he has gotten off to a “bad” start.

The poll also found that Trump’s favorability among the major parties stands at 85 percent among Republicans, 34 percent among independents and just 9 percent among Democrats.

The survey, which has a 3.1 percent error margin, was released two days before the mogul addresses a joint session of Congress to lay out his legislative and governmental priorities.

Trump’s first month in office has been marked by a series of controversial executive orders, including a temporary ban on US entry for citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations – a move that is currently blocked by the courts – executive branch chaos and his constant attacks on the press.