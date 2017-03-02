It’s Oscar 2017 Time in Tinseltown: Red Envelope, Please

By Lina Broydo,Writer/Blogger and Columnist

When the A-listers hit the red carpet and the razzle dazzle of the 89th Annual Academy Awards took over Hollywood, expect the unexpected! The passion of great and glitzy fashions in films and at the Los Angeles Dolby Theater prevailed. So don’t let the Oscar 2017 stunner mix-up of “La La Land” surrendering the top prize to “Moonlight” ruin your excitement of learning who is voted the best in this year’s Costume Design category. Luckily the embarrassing flub did not affect the surprising for me selection of the Oscar 2017 in costume design. Yes, this fact is correct: Colleen Atwood won the desired by all Oscar statuette for her costume designs for the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” With this award ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Becomes First ‘Harry Potter’ Movie to Win an Oscar.

The Man behind the Oscar:

Those gold-plated Oscars weigh 8.5 pounds each and take three to four weeks to make. There’s a real guy in there, too. MGM art director Cedric Gibbons, who designed the statuette in 1928, asked a young Mexican actor and future director named Emilio Fernandez to model for the famous figurine. Fernandez went on to play heavies in many a Western, such as “The Wild Bunch” in 1969.

The story behind the Academy Award’s Oscar statuette is itself one fit for the movies. It starts in the 1920’s during the Mexican Revolution. Emilio Fernández was studying in Mexico’s military college when he dropped out to take up arms and support the revolutionary cause of Adolfo de la Huerta. In 1924, a defeated De la Huerta was forced into exile and left Mexico to open a music school in Hollywood; Fernández was captured and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Fernández had been incarcerated for 8 months when he managed to escape. It is said he used dynamite to blow himself out of jail. He soon joined De la Huerta in Los Angeles where he began working as an extra in Hollywood films. It was in 1928 that friend and fellow Mexican Dolores del Río approached Fernández with the proposition to be the nude model for the Academy Award. Reluctant at first, Fernández took the job and is now forever tied to the Academy Award and its statuette, the “Oscar.” Fernández eventually returned to Mexico where he went on to write, direct, and star in dozens of films, receiving acclaim for several, including “La Perla,” which he directed and co-wrote with John Steinbeck, and “María Candelaria,” which was the first Mexican film to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival of France. In Mexico, Emilio Fernández was nicknamed “El Indio,” Spanish for “The Indian,” a tribute to his Indigenous heritage and subject matter of many of his films.

The voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science pondered nights and days over making the perfect selection, not necessary my selection, but who am I to share with them my opinion? Well, now that I warned you, let’s review one of my favorite categories each year: the ‘’Best in Costume Design’’ and the five costume designers who after a detailed research depict the historic era or the film director’s vision in each of the movies they worked on.

“FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM”

Directed by David Yates

Starring Eddie Redmayne; Katherine Waterston; Colin Farrell; Fine Frenzy; Ezra Miller

Costumes by Colleen Atwood

Colleen Atwood is an American costume designer This was her twelfth Academy Award nomination and her fourth Oscar. The native of Yakima, Washington, Atwood has won previously three Oscars for “Alice in Wonderland’’ (2010), ‘’Memoirs of a Geisha’’ (2005), and ‘’Chicago’’ (2002) her fourth Oscar and 12th nominee. In her interview with Warner Brothers Atwood stated that “Beasts marks her entrée into the magical worlds of J.K. Rowling’s design—a chance to bring a touch of magic to an otherwise conventionally dressed, period world. Costumes are the first impression that you have of the character before they open their mouth-it really does establish who they are.”

“LA LA LAND”

Directed by: Damien Chazelle

Starring: Emma Stone; Ryan Gosling; John Legend; Rosemarie DeWitt; Sonoya Mizuno

Costumes by: Mary Zophores

Mary Zophres is an American costume designer who has worked in the film industry since 1994. She has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Costume Design twice for “True Grit” and now for “La La Land.” The movie is likely to stir up memories of youthful dreams, romances and, if you live in Los Angeles, the City of Angels. My favorite songs are also from this movie and I am glad they won an Oscar “I wanted women in the audience to be wooed by Ryan, and the men to feel romantic about Emma,” says costume designer Mary Zophres. Well, she definitely succeeded.

“JACKIE”

Directed by: Pablo Larraín

Starring: Natalie Portman; Caspar Phillipson; Peter Sarsgaard; Billy Crudup; Greta Gerwig

Costumes by: Madeline Fontaine

With costume credits that include: ”Amélie” and “Yves Saint Laurent,” the French designer worked diligently about preserving Mrs. Kennedy’s memory. From nailing Jackie O’s signature silhouettes and never-a-hair-out-of-place appearance to the historic pink suit she created with the help of Chanel, which Jackie famously wore the day President Kennedy was assassinated, Fontaine’s work in “Jackie” was ultimately an ode to it all. “Honestly I hope I did not betray the memory of this American icon.” And I can understand the pressure. “I am putting all my money on “Jackie” for Best Costumes!” my friend, the writer for “Entertainment Weekly” Darren Franich e-shared his prediction with me.”

“FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS”

Directed by: Stephen Frears

Starring: Meryl Streep; Hugh Grant; Simon Helberg; Rebecca Ferguson; Nina Arianda

Costumes by: Consolata Boyle

Consolata Boyle is an Irish costume designer based in Dublin. “Jenkins’ extraordinary eccentricities and her coterie were a very particular thing; she lived and thrived in a very sealed off world”said Consolata Boyle, who is a frequent collaborator of English director Stephen Frears. “Consolata is simply brilliant,” the director says of Boyle, with whom he has worked on numerous projects, including “The Van”(1996), “Philomena “(2013) and “The Queen”(2006), for which she gained an Oscar nomination. “I barely need to speak to her as I know what she’s doing is going to be dazzling. I’ve worked with her for 25 years, so I’m very lucky.”

“ALLIED”

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Brad Pitt; Marion Cotillard; Lizzy Caplan; Bridget Vatan; Jared Harris; Metthew William Goode

Costumes by: Joanna Johnston

Joanna Johnston is an English costume designer who has worked extensively in films, particularly in America. She is especially known for her collaborations with Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis. Johnston was eager for “Allied” super stars Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard create a glamorous and realistic wardrobe for two World War II spies. Her work on over-the-top films like “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and”Death Becomes Her,”alongside war epics “Saving Private Ryan,” “Lincoln” and “War Horse,” made her the perfect choice for re-creating the era depicted in this movie. According to Johnston: “Pitt and Cotillard made it easy. They lend themselves very sweetly to that kind of glamour,” Johnston says. “They’re both really beautiful… they completely encapsulate that period.”

Although my choice for the Oscar 2017 in Costume Design was the “La La Land” (ahh the Emma Stone in yellow dress) I salute Colleen Atwood who was even more surprised at winning the top award than I were: “I am truly floored” she uttered the words receiving the gold plated statuette. “Sting, told me I was going to win tonight, but I did not believe him. I said: What?!” Sting performed earlier in the Oscar ceremony the rendition of his Oscar-nominated piano ballad “The Empty Chair” from the documentary “Jim: The James Foley Story” about a journalist James Foley, who was killed by ISIS.

Well that’s the reality of the show business…

Cheers, and see you at the movies!