Obama tells Trump he “never” ordered wiretapping of US citizen

Washington, Mar 4 (EFE).- Former US President Barack Obama replied Saturday to his successor in the White House, Donald Trump, that he “never” ordered the wiretapping of a United States citizen, after being accused by his predecessor of having his phone conversations at Trump Tower recorded during the campaign,



“Neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen,” said Kevin Lewis, spokesman for the former president in a brief statement.



Lewis added that “a cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice.”



“Any suggestion otherwise is simply false,” the statement by Obama’s spokesman said.



That was Obama’s response to Trump’s accusations earlier in the day that the ex-president was directly responsible for wiretapping his phone conversations at Trump Tower in New York, where his electoral campaign team had its headquarters.



“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump tweeted on his Twitter account, a reference to the “witch hunt” led by that ultra-right US senator during the 1950s.



The president, currently at his private residence Mar-a-Lago in Florida for the weekend, offered to provide proof that would back up his accusations, comparing this situation to the Watergate scandal that ended the presidency of Richard Nixon in 1974.