Santa Clara County Gains New Bookmobile – New Bookmobile to Begin Service March 2017

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CALIF. –March 7, 2017 –With seven county libraries and one branch library, the Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) strives to meet the needs of all Santa Clara County residents. But finding time to get to the library can be difficult and perhaps almost impossible for those with mobility issues or for someone living slightly off the beaten path and far from public transportation.

An estimated 1.8 million people currently live in Santa Clara County with more than 95,000 of these residents living in the unincorporated and often remote sections with limited access to a public library. Determined to provide all residents with free and easy access to books, computers, eResources and more, the Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) is working to deliver these library services to everyone, even if it means bringing the library to the residents.

After travelling more than 2,000 miles across the country, SCCLD’s latest addition- a new Bookmobile, has finally arrived in town and will soon be bringing library resources to a variety of diverse locations. Built by the specialty vehicle company LDV, Inc. of Burlington, Wisconsin, SCCLD’s new Bookmobile is very distinctive from other trucks on the road in both looks and offerings.

Residents who are already familiar with SCCLD’s Bookmobile services will continue to have access to a full load of free materials from DVDs to books and video games and the library on wheels will maintain its scheduled stops at 45 different locations twice a month throughout Santa Clara County. But, that is where the similarities end. What is different about the new vehicle are the many unique features including:

· Solar panels for a greener and more efficient vehicle

· Lift in back for heavy loads or wheelchair accessibility

· Fun activity wall for kids

· Approximately 30% larger than the previous truck, providing enough extra space to carry over 300 additional items on each run.

Offering a unique and personalized library service to district residents who have difficulty visiting a SCCLD library, the two bookmobiles visit schools, senior facilities, remote locations, neighborhoods and companies throughout Santa Clara County and is stocked with books, audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs, console games, and magazines for check out. For more information on SCCLD Bookmobile services visit: https://www.sccl.org/Locations/Bookmobile/About

About the Santa Clara County Library District

The Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) promotes knowledge, ideas, and cultural enrichment. Its collection includes more than 1.9 million books, videos, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks, eBooks and extensive online resources accessible from home or work.

In 2014, SCCLD celebrated one hundred years of service to local residents. For the last several years, SCCLD has been consistently recognized as one of America’s Star Libraries by Library Journal. In 2016, SCCLD was ranked among the top ten large libraries in the United States in the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service. In 2014 and 2015, SCCLD won Innovator Awards from the Urban Libraries Council.

The Santa Clara County Library District includes two bookmobiles, an online library, seven community libraries and one branch library serving Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Saratoga and the unincorporated areas of Santa Clara County. In 2016, the Santa Clara County Library District had more than 270,000 library cardholders and welcomed 3.3 million visitors who borrowed 9.1 million items.