Scarlett Johansson files for divorce

New York, Mar 7 (EFE).- US actress Scarlett Johansson has filed for divorce from her husband, Romain Dauriac, and a tough legal battle is anticipated over custody of their daughter, The New York Post reported Tuesday.

Local media reported in January that the couple had separated last summer and the actress has been seen at recent public events without her wedding ring.

According to the Post, Johansson’s attorney, Judith Poller, on Tuesday served divorce papers to Dauriac’s lawyer, Harold Mayerson.

According to Mayerson, Dauriac is fighting to obtain custody of the couple’s daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with an eye toward taking her to live with him in France, although Johansson would be able to see the child periodically, given the fact that she “does a lot of traveling.”

“It will be an interesting (legal) process,” said the attorney in remarks reported in the New York daily.

The actress and Dauriac, a journalist and art collector, married in secret in 2014 in the United States, after Johansson gave birth to Rose Dorothy.