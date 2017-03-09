Trump adviser: White House will have Spanish-language Web site

Washington, Mar 8 (EFE).- The White House Web site of the Donald Trump administration will have a Spanish-language version, since the government understands “the importance and the interest” that exists for having information in that language, presidential adviser Helen Aguirre Ferre said in an interview with EFE.

The Spanish version of the White House Web page does not exist, at present, because it is adding “a lot of content in English” and “expanding the team” tasked with communications, “but it’s coming along,” said Aguirre Ferre, who is also director of media affairs, during an interview with EFE at the White House.

“I think that the previous administration (of Barack Obama) took eight or nine months to be able to launch it. I hope that … we can do so more quickly,” she said regarding the Web page.

But “certainly we want to do it well. I think that that is the most important part,” added Aguirre Ferre, who is of Nicaraguan heritage.

The Web page version in Spanish, spoken by more than 50 million people in the US and 700 million worldwide, was launched by the Obama administration but disappeared from the White House Web site shortly after Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20.

The disappearance of the Web page in Spanish received much criticism from a broad range of Hispanic sectors in the US and even from Spanish authorities and top officials at Madrid’s Academia de la Lengua, the institution responsible for overseeing the Spanish language in Spain.

Aguirre Ferre said that the White House Spanish-language Twitter account has been in operation for more than a month and is also going to be further “developed” and “provide more content.”

“We … understand the importance and the interest there is in communicating in Spanish,” a language that is spoken by “a huge number of people interested” in what the Trump administration is doing both at home and abroad, the adviser said.