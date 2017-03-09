Trump meets with Steve Jobs’ widow to talk about immigration

Washington, Mar 8 (EFE).- President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke about “education and immigration” with the widow of Steve Jobs, Laurene Powell Jobs, an activist who has made clear her support for immigration reform and has defended the rights of young undocumented migrants known as “Dreamers.”

Trump met in the Oval Office with the widow of the Apple founder, who is the founder and president of an organization called Emerson Collective that focuses on “removing barriers” to “education, immigration reform (and) the environment,” according to the group’s Web page.

Powell Jobs was slated to speak with Trump about “education and immigration,” according to what White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters told reporters.

The California activist for years has supported the Dream Act, a bill that failed in the Senate and that would have legalized the status of tens of thousands of undocumented migrants who came to the US as young children – the group known as “Dreamers.”

Besides bringing pressure to bear for immigration reform and the rights of the Dreamers via her organization, Powell Jobs made clear her opinions on recent immigration measures adopted by Trump on her Twitter account.

“We cannot be silent. Too much suffering already. America wants common-sense immigration reform, not mass deportation,” Powell Jobs tweeted on Feb. 18 referring to Trump’s executive orders to toughen US immigration policy.

“This action against immigration and refugees will go down in history as a source of national shame. Speak up, speak out. Do not accept hate,” she tweeted on Jan. 25 after Trump signed an executive order to create more detention centers for undocumented migrants and to accelerate deportations.

Last week, Trump had said that now is the time for a law on immigration, provided that both Republicans and Democrats make concessions, and White House sources have said that the president is “open” to thinking about a “specific policy” for the Dreamers.