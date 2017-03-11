Pence hits the road in support of House Republicans’ health care plan

Washington, Mar 11 (EFE).- The vice president of the United States on Saturday kicked off a campaign to garner support for a health-care bill that was proposed by Republican leaders in the US House of Representatives and is aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

In an appearance in Louisville, Kentucky, Mike Pence slammed former President Barack Obama’s signature domestic legislative achievement, nicknamed Obamacare.

He criticized the ACA’s individual mandate provision, which imposes fines on citizens who do not obtain medical insurance, and its employer mandate, which requires all businesses with 50 or more full-time equivalent employees to either provide health insurance to the vast majority of their full-time employees and dependents up to age 26 or pay a fee.

Those mandates are not in the replacement bill.

Pence also slammed the lack of choice under Obamacare, saying that in a third of the nation’s counties Americans only have one health insurer from which to choose in the exchanges created by the ACA.

He also blasted a rise in premiums in the ACA’s marketplaces last year, saying they went up 24 percent in Kentucky.

He made no reference to the cost of the Republican bill that has cleared two committees in the House of Representatives.

That economic impact is to be evaluated by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

Even if the bill is passed by the House, the bill figures to face fierce opposition in the Senate from both Democrats and small-government conservatives such as Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who has offered his own replacement bill.

Paul and other fiscal conservatives vehemently oppose the bill being promoted by House Republican leaders, calling the plan “Obamacare light” because it replaces income-based subsidies with age-based tax credits.

Obamacare’s defenders say the health law allowed 20 million previously uninsured people to obtain coverage, many of them through an expansion of Medicaid – the US government’s health-care program for the poor. Critics say the real number is lower.

The House Republican plan does not immediately repeal the expansion of Medicaid eligibility.