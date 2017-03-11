Real Madrid, Barça to play Clasico in US for 1st time

Miami, Mar 10 (EFE).- Real Madrid and Barcelona will travel to South Florida this summer to play their first-ever Clasico in the United States, organizers said Friday.

The archrivals will face off July 29 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium as part of the International Champions Cup, a tourney co-founded by Stephen Ross, owner of the NFL Miami Dolphins.

It will be only the second Clasico played outside Spain, following a 1982 contest in Venezuela that ended in a 1-0 victory for Real Madrid.

“I am thrilled to bring the International Champions Cup back to the city of Miami,” Ross said Friday at a press conference. “The opportunity to showcase two of the most storied clubs in the history of the sport is why we created this tournament.

“When they come to play a game, there’s nothing friendly about it. It’s like a war. They don’t like to lose,” Ross said.

Typically, more than 400 million people worldwide tune in when Barça and the Blancos meet, making their rivalry the biggest in club soccer.

“We are fully aware of how passionate people are about soccer here in Miami,” Real Madrid’s director of institutional relations, Emilio Butragueño, said during the announcement, which featured past stars from both clubs as well as legendary Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

“When Real Madrid and Barcelona play, the entire world stops,” former Blancos left back Roberto Carlos said.