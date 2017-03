White House releases details on Trump’s taxes ahead of MSNBC report

Washington DC, Mar 14 (EFE).- The White House on Tuesday reported that the president of the United States paid $38 million in taxes on an income of $150 million in his 2005 tax return.

The government disclosed the information ahead of an upcoming report by television network MSNBC, which announced Tuesday it had obtained part of Donald Trump’s tax returns and intended to reveal it.

Casa Blanca divulga información fiscal de Trump antes de que lo haga la TV