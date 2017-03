Trump says he will overturn immigration veto in Supreme Court

Washington DC, Mar 15 (EFE).- The president of the United States said on Wednesday he will go to the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by a federal judge that blocks his new immigration ban order.

“We’re going to fight this terrible ruling. We’re going to take this as far as we need to, right up to the supreme court,” Donald Trump said at a rally in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump advierte que ganará la batalla legal del veto migratorio en el Supremo