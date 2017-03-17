NASA budget seeks earth science, asteroid mission cuts

Washington, Mar 16 (EFE).- Despite seeking a relatively modest 10 percent cut in overall NASA spending, the White House, as expected, wants major reductions in earth science budgeting tied to weather and climate change studies, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

The agency’s education outreach programs would be eliminated, along with a controversial unmanned mission to grab samples from an asteroid.

The asteroid mission had prompted growing bipartisan skepticism on Capitol Hill.

Plans for long-term manned exploration of Mars seem largely untouched, with the Trump administration aiming to work more closely with the industry to promote scientific and commercial activities in Earth’s orbit, Dow Jones added in its report.