Trump talks about Venezuela in calls with Brazilian leader

Miami, Mar 19 (EFE).- President Donald Trump on the weekend discussed the Venezuelan situation by telephone with Brazilian President Michel Temer and is expected to do the same on Sunday with his Chilean counterpart, Michelle Bachelet.

Trump, who is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his exclusive Florida country club and resort, is scheduled to speak with Bachelet on Sunday afternoon before returning to Washington.

According to a White House statement, Trump and Temer held a lengthy and fruitful chat on Saturday in which the US leader emphasized the importance of the bilateral relationship with Brazil, a key partner in the Western Hemisphere.

The pair also discussed fostering respect for democratic and humanitarian rights in Venezuela, the White House said, and Temer said on his Twitter account that Trump invited him to visit Washington in the near future.

Trump divides his days in Palm Beach between afternoons and evenings at Mar-a-Lago and mornings at the Trump International Golf Club, where aside from playing a few holes of golf, he also holds meetings and telephone conversations with his top advisers.

This weekend, after cancelling a meeting scheduled for Friday evening with businessmen and doctors to discuss veterans’ healthcare, the president spent Saturday dealing with issues involving veterans and the active military, the White House said.

Trump’s preliminary 2018 budget proposal released last week includes a 6 percent increase for veterans, along with hikes in Defense and Homeland Security spending.

According to the press pool accompanying the president to the golf club and Mar-a-Lago, several dozen supporters greeted him with flags and “Make America Great Again” caps.

After his phone call with Bachelet, Trump will fly back to Washington, departing Palm Beach about 4 pm.

On Saturday evening, the president and first lady Melania Trump hosted a dinner with the president of Marvel Entertainment, Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter, along with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Vice President Mike Pence.

This is Trump’s fifth weekend at Mar-a-Lago since his inauguration eight weeks ago.