Trump to nominate adviser’s husband for key DOJ post

Washington, Mar 19 (EFE).- US President Donald Trump plans to nominate George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, to head the Justice Department’s Civil Division, media reports said Sunday.

George Conway, a partner in the litigation department at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, will be appointed to the post, overseeing about 1,000 government attorneys, The Wall Street Journal said.

The 53-year-old Conway’s wife, Kellyanne, served as Trump’s campaign manager and is one of the president’s closest White House advisers.

If confirmed for the post, Conway would run one of the Justice Department’s most important divisions.

Conway would be responsible for defending Trump’s controversial executive order banning the temporary entry of refugees in federal court.

The revised executive order’s implementation was blocked last week by two federal district judges.

Conway, a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School, would also have to deal with the legal ramifications of any potential conflicts of interest involving Trump’s business empire.